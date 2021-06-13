Murder of a Muslim family in Canada shocked people of Pakistan, Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the murder of a Muslim family in Canada has “shocked” everyone in Pakistan.

In an interview with a Canadian media outlet, the prime minister called on the world leaders to launch a crackdown on online hate and extremism after the deadly attack in which four members of a Pakistan-origin family were killed.

The police are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack that was motivated by hate because they were Muslims.

“Everyone is shocked in [Pakistan] because we saw the family picture, and so a family being targeted like that has had a deep impact in Pakistan,” the premier was quoted by the CBC’s chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton as saying.

When asked to comment on online radicalization, PM Imran said: “I think there should be a very strict action against this.”

“When there are these hate websites which create hatred amongst human beings, there should be an international action against them.”

The premier said he has raised the issue with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who in view of PM Imran Khan, understands the importance of fighting online hate and Islamophobia.

However, the PM said other leaders have not yet made the same commitment.

“The world leaders, whenever they decide upon taking action, this will be dealt with,” he said.

“The problem is at the moment, there is not enough motivation and that some international leaders, or leaders in the Western countries, actually don’t understand this phenomenon.”