Over two billion coronavirus vaccines administered across the globe

Global coronavirus vaccine vaccinations have exceeded two billion, according to official sources across the world.

The milestone comes six months after the first vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 began.

At least 2,109,696,022 shots have been prearranged in 215 countries and regions. Israel is leading the race from the start, is still out in front, with nearly six in 10 people there fully vaccinated.

It is followed by Canada (59% of the population have had at least one jab), the United Kingdom (58.3%), Chile (56.6%), and the United States (51%).

Six out of 10 of the inoculations have been directed in the world’s three most populous countries — China (704.8 million doses), the US (296.9 million), and India (221 million).

Nearly 4 out of 10 people in the European Union had at least one shot, with Germany leading with 43.6%, followed by Italy (40%) and France and Spain with 39.4%.

Whereas only six countries in the world have not yet started vaccinating — North Korea, Haiti, Tanzania, Chad, Burundi, and Eritrea.

Major inequality

But with a vaccination drive that is now accelerating globally, China is leading the league of countries giving doses the fastest over the last week, injecting 1.37% of its population per day.

Bahrain and Uruguay are also covering about one percent a day.

Germany is not far off that as the leader of the EU bunch followed by Italy (0.81%) and Spain (0.71%).

Despite being atrophied by the pandemic, the speediness of vaccination in India and Brazil has been much slower, covering only 0.19 of the population in India’s case and 0.29 of Brazil’s.

In fact, there is still huge discrimination in the distribution of vaccines, with only 2.5 doses per 100 people in Africa against 87 per 100 in the US and Canada and 47 in Europe.

The world’s poorest countries have been given only 0.3% of the jabs while the richest got four out of 10 shots even though they have only 16% of the global population.