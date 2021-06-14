Pakistan beat India, Bangladesh in manpower export in 2020: ministry

Beating other district players like Bangladesh and India in manpower export, Pakistan has occurred as the ‘Manpower Export Leader’ in the region by sending around 224,705 workforces to different countries for various job projects in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh sent 217,699 workers overseas and India 94,145 for service purposes during the same period, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HR Development said in a tweet.

“Pakistan becomes a ‘Manpower Export Leader’ in the region despite the pandemic, leaving behind India and Bangladesh in the export of manpower in 2020.” Adding to the tweet.

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey , propelled by the government last week, over 11.4 million Pakistanis have gone overseas for employment in more than 50 countries.

It said the migration of Pakistani workers was mostly focused to Gulf Cooperation Council countries (96 percent), with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates holding the mainstream.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, overall, a deteriorating trend was detected in terms of emigrants listed in 2020, including GCC countries, it mentioned, adding that Saudi Arabia was the main destination for the Pakistani labor force where more than 60pc of emigrants went to UAE (24pc) and Oman (4.6pc).

Out of the total, 136,339 people went to Saudi Arabia, 53,676 to the UAE, 10,336 to Oman, and many other countries during 2020.

The survey further stated the ministry was determined to increase the export of Pakistani manpower by exploring new job markets in the world.