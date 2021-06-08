Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan values to fraternal relations with Azerbaijan: COAS Gen Bajwa

Raba Noor

09th Jun, 2021. 12:33 am
General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including defense, training, security cooperation between both countries, and overall regional security situation were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Azerbaijan and also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in the development and defense-related fields.

COAS also commended the thorough professionalism & valor of Azribajan Forces. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing diplomatic / security cooperation in various fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan and its sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

