Pakistan neither has US military bases nor envisages such a proposal: FO

Pakistan neither has any US military bases in the country nor any such proposal has ever been envisaged stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a weekly media briefing, shed light on several issues, including US-Pak relations, Afghanistan, and Pakistan’s position on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

“Pakistan and the US have the framework of cooperation in terms of Air Lines of Communication (ALOC) and Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC) in place since 2001,” Chaudhri explained, adding that no new agreement has been made in this regard.

Chaudhri said that there is absolutely no change in Pakistan’s position.” While answering a question related to Pakistan’s stance on the IOOJK situation.

“In this regard, you must have recently seen the statements made by Pakistani leadership, clearly stipulating Pakistan’s principled position on the issue,” he said.

When asked about UAE visas, the FO spokesperson said the foreign minister has repeatedly addressed this issue in his media communications.

“This issue has already been discussed numerous times in my media briefings as well. Any further development in this regard will be shared,” he said.

“As for the issue of approved vaccines before traveling to Saudi Arabia for hajj and umrah, Pakistan has have proposed the inclusion of some of the Chinese vaccines used in Pakistan in the list of vaccines approved by the Saudi authorities,” Chaudhri said, adding that the MOFA is actively pursuing the matter with the Saudi side.