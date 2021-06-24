Pakistan To Become Polio Free Next Year: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan conveyed the hope that Pakistan will become polio-free the next year.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Khan said that only one case of the crippling disease has been reported this year so far. “Insha’Allah we will eradicate polio completely in the coming yr,” he said.

The PM stated that he had a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, last night and thanked him for the help his Foundation has delivered for polio abolition in Pakistan.

The premier said he also asked Bill if he could set up a Microsoft development lab in Pakistan.

During the telephonic conversation, according to the Prime Minister’s Office, both traded views on the ongoing polio eradication campaign in the country as well as on Pakistan’s reaction to the public health encounters rising rate, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.