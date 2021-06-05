Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan’s covid-19 active cases drops below 50,000 for the first time

Raba Noor

05th Jun, 2021. 08:33 pm
Pakistan’s covid-19

According to the most recent government data, Pakistan’s active cases fell below 50,000 for the first time in two months on Saturday, despite a decline in the COVID-19 positive ratio.

Pakistan has reported 48,566 active cases on March 29, with the positive ratio in Punjab and KP continuing to rise.

As of today, the country’s positive ratio was 3.81%.

Furthermore, Pakistan has confirmed 83 more deaths, raising the average death toll to 21,189.

On the other side, 860,385 people in the country have recovered from Coronavirus so far.

 

Meanwhile, Sindh has reported 322,350 covid-19 cases, Punjab has reported 341,789, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 134,072, Balochistan has reported 25,589, Islamabad has reported 81,626, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 19,456, and Gilgit Baltistan has recorded 5,629 cases.

