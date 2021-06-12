Realme Book and Realme Pad images surfaced ahead of their official release

The company’s new devices will be known as Realme Book and Realme Pad and will be designed in the style of Apple’s products.

According to the teasers given by Realme, the business will shortly release a laptop and a tablet. The Realme GT 5G smartphone will be released on June 15, according to the company. The new laptop and tablet will be unveiled at the same time. The new devices will be titled Realme Book and Realme Pad.

Realme’s laptop appears to have a design comparable to Apple’s MacBook Air. It will reportedly have an aluminum body and a large 3:2 aspect ratio display. The photos also hint that the device will have bottom-mounted speaker grilles with ventilation holes.

According to the source, the laptop has thin bezels around the display. The Realme logo has also been added to the lid. It should be noted that the photographs reflect a Realme Book prototype, therefore the final product may differ slightly.

Which one is your pick?✍️ — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) June 9, 2021

The Realme Pad could have an iPad look, just like the laptop. Francis Wong, the company’s CMO, questioned Twitter followers on whether the next Realme tablet should be called the Realme Pad or the Realme Tab.