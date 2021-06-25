Sarah Khan stuns in her new Bridal Photoshoot

Leading actress Sarah Khan recently appeared for a photo shoot.

Sarah was seen wearing an unquestionably royal dress by the designer HSY.

Sarah wore jewelry from Opal by Madiha Ihsan.

These undeniably fabulous pictures are captured by Bilal Saeed Photography.

Sara Khan is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry and has now become that actress whose presence in any drama is enough to make it an instant hit.

Sarah Khan is presently starring in Raqs-e-Bismil and her upcoming drama Laa Pata has got all eyes on it.

Let’s have a look at the recent photoshoot pictures of Sara Khan: