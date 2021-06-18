Double Click 728 x 90
Saudi air defence intercepts Houthi drone attack on Khamis Mushait

Web DeskWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 06:43 pm
Brigadier-General Turki Al-Maliki

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone launched by Houthi militia towards the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait, spokesman for the Arab Coalition Brigadier-General Turki Al-Maliki said.

He said that the Saudi air defence forces destroyed the explosive-laden drone before it could reach the target.

“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement.

The coalition said it thwarted all hostile Houthi attempts at targeting civilians and civilian objects.

