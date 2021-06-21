Double Click 728 x 90
Shoaib Akhtar Enters Crypto World with His Own NFT

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 04:13 pm
Shoaib Akhter

New development for Crypto World fanatics in Pakistan, cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar has announced that he’ll auction his very own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on Waqar Zaka’s localized blockchain platform, TenUp Nation.

The fast bowler’s NFT will be available on TenUp’s Cricket NFT marketplace, which is the world’s first-of-its-kind tokenized platform for browsing and bidding for all kinds of digitalized cricket art pieces.

Whereas Shoaib Akhtar announced on Twitter and explained his corporation with TenUp Nation for the launch of his NFT.

shoaib akhter tweet

Shoaib Akhter tweet

“Shoaib Akhtar NFT” trended on Twitter, with scores of crypto devotees praising the progress as a step-up for the Pakistani market.

Shoaib Akhtar will be able to exchange his digital copyrights in the world of cryptocurrencies with the NFT launch.

Regardless of the worth of this expansion. This is a progressive step in the world of cryptocurrency traders who want more rules for cryptocurrencies in Pakistan.

