A smartphone is the most important aspect in today’s era, through which we can communicate, keep ourselves socialized and so on.

You may keep your smartphone close for an alarm or even to observe the quality of your sleep for health purposes.

However, your smartphone is not a good sleep companion! In addition to bedtime, your phone is harming you during the day in more ways than you realize.

The study looked at data from over 53,000 Korean adolescents from the Korea Youth Risk Behavior Web-Based Survey and discovered that teens who used their phones for more than 2 hours per day were significantly more likely to eat more processed foods and fewer fruits and vegetables than teens who put their phones down more frequently.

Dr. Rekha B. Kumar, attending endocrinologist at Weill Cornell Medicine and medical director of the American Board of Obesity Medicine, told Healthline, “These results do not surprise me considering that screen time is a totally sedentary activity occupying time in which teens could be participating in sports or other physical activities.”

Other outcomes from the study include:

When compared to individuals who spent less than 2 hours a day on their phone, teens who spent at least 5 hours a day on their phone were more likely to consume carbonated and noncarbonated sugar-sweetened beverages, as well as eat fast food, chips, and instant noodles. People who used their phones to seek information ate better than those who used them to communicate, utilize messenger, play games, watch videos, listen to music, or connect on social media. Teens who spent the majority of their time on their phones playing games, watching videos, listening to music, or reading webtoons or web novels were more likely to be overweight or obese.

Here are some common mistakes you need to be aware of to enjoy your technology in a healthier manner.

Sleeping With Your Phone:

A cell phone is basically an electromagnetic transmitter and receiver. That means it emits radio waves. Although it’s not been proven yet, research continues to show how the waves may affect your brain after being exposed for long hours. It can wake you up with notifications during your sleep cycle, to say the least. If it’s impossible for you to turn it off completely or keep it in another room while you’re asleep, try keeping it on aeroplane mode.

Being Exposed To Blue Light For Too Long:

The light from your screen suppresses melatonin. It is the hormone that regulates your sleep cycle which is another reason you shouldn’t be near it while you sleep. Blue light also causes headaches and eye and sight problems. Try resetting the light levels on your phone and turning on the blue light filter.

Using It With A Low Signal:

When you see a weak signal on your phone, it actually means your phone is putting out a stronger signal as a transmitter. And more energy from your cell phone means more harm to your health. It also causes your phone to heat up which is another danger.

Keeping It In Contact With Your Skin:

There are several studies that focus on the link between cell phones and cancer. Specifically, their transmission signal that’s around 900 MHz, which makes your phone get hot. Your skin absorbs the heat easily in tiny bits every time you keep it close to your body. Although there no other proven effects of radiofrequency radiation on the human body.

Looking At The Screen With Bad Posture:

It’s a known fact that using mobile phones causes thumb injuries like tenosynovitis. Another cell phone health condition called “text neck.” As the name suggests, when you bend your neck forward to look at the screen, the stress on your cervical spine increases gradually. And as time passes, the weight of your neck feels maybe 5 times more than your actual head weight.

This causes neck pain and posture abnormalities. Hold your phone at eye level, keeping your neck as straight as possible.