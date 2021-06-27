Double Click 728 x 90
Suhana Khan calls herself a ‘cat lady’ in stunning new Pic

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 12:02 am
Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, shared a staggering selfie on Instagram with the caption ‘cat lady’.

The 21-year-old often shares some charming pictures with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Suhana is currently a student but she is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon as a leading actress. She has already done short films and recently celebrated her 21st birthday.

On Sunday, Suhana shared a staggering new selfie on the Facebook-owned app. She is wearing a blue cap in the picture with mild makeup. In the selfie, Suhana has a black cat in her lap. The youngster appears to be seated on the bed with the cat. She declared herself a ‘cat lady’ in the caption.

