In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have developed an innovative campaign to assist the ongoing vaccination program.

These apps will reward users with special stickers, badges, and extras if they have received a coronavirus vaccination (Covid-19).

The Department of Health announced on Sunday that Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge are among the apps that are collaborating with the government.

As Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday, the UK rollout will reach the under-30s this week.

In May, the US launched a similar campaign, partnering with dating apps such as Tinder, OkCupid, and Plenty of Fish.

The applications also promote the government of the United Kingdom’s “Every vaccination gives us hope” campaign.

After a YouGov study in May indicated that 28% of adults would not date someone who was unvaccinated, and 31% would prefer not to, the UK government has formed a unique partnership with dating apps.

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday that the country’s swift vaccine rollout had weakened, but not broken, the link between the virus, hospitalization, and death.

Britain’s overall death toll from the pandemic stands at 127,836 and is the sixth-highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Britain on Sunday reported 5,341 new cases of Covid-19, up 68% from a week ago.