Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar rate in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 18th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 01:05 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
USD TO KWD

Today USD TO KWD: Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to KWD is a common practice in these countries.

 

US Dollar Rate In Kuwaiti Dinar

Check the updated list of  USD to Kuwaiti Dinar Exchange Rates (Updated 18th June 2021)

USD KWD
1 USD 0.301    KWD
5 USD 1.505    KWD
10 USD 3.012    KWD
25 USD 7.530    KWD
50 USD 15.06    KWD

One dollar exchange rate in KWD is  0.301 KWD while the exchange rate of 50 USD to Kuwaiti Dinar Rate is 15.06 KWD.

Today USD TO KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

BTC to INR
48 mins ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin to Indian Rupee on, 18th June 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
PABC plans
50 mins ago
PABC plans to raise Rs3.3 billion through IPO

KARACHI: The Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited (PABC) plans to raise around...
SAR TO INR
58 mins ago
SAR TO INR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee on, 18th June 2021

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.71 (Last updated...
UAE Dirham to INR
1 hour ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on,18th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.13 INR....
USD TO INR
1 hour ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 18th June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 73.98 (Last updated on 18th...
USD TO GBP
1 hour ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 18th June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

WTC 2021: Rain delays toss for the final match; no play in first session
8 mins ago
WTC 2021: Rain delays toss for the final match; no play in first session

Toss for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021 Final is delayed and...
KP Budget 2021 today
16 mins ago
Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra To present KP Budget 2021-22 today

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government will present the budget 2021-22 in the provincial...
30 mins ago
On This Day: Pakistan Beat India in High Voltage Clash to Win Champions Trophy

On this day in 2017, Pakistan thrashed India in the high voltage...
Qureshi meets Palestinian counterpart
33 mins ago
Qureshi Meets His Palestinian Counterpart Ahead of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on an official visit to...