VIVO V20 Price In Pakistan 2021: Feature & Specification

VIVO V20 price in Pakistan is PKR 54,299. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM Memory and Up to 128 GB of internal storage. The phone operates on Android 11 OS and powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset.

The handset contains a triple camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP setup along with a 44 MP front camera. More detail listed below.

VIVO V20 Complete Detail & Specification

Here you can check the Vivo V20 Specification & Complete detail.

General Features Release Date 2020, September 30 SIM Support Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Phone Dimensions 161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm Phone Weight 171 g Operating System Android 11, Funtouch 11

Display Screen Size 6.44 inches Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Screen Type AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Screen Protection No

Memory Internal Memory 128 GB RAM 8 GB Card Slot Yes

Performance Processor Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618

Battery Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable

Camera Front Camera 44 MP, f/2.0 Front Flash Light No Front Video Recording 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS Back Flash Light Yes Back Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Back Video Recording 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS

Connectivity Bluetooth Yes 3G Yes 4G/LTE Yes Radio FM radio WiFi Yes NFC Yes

Vivo V20 Images