VIVO V20 Price In Pakistan 2021: Feature & Specification

VIVO V20 price in Pakistan is PKR 54,299. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM Memory and Up to 128 GB of internal storage. The phone operates on Android 11 OS and powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset.
The handset contains a triple camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP setup along with a 44 MP front camera. More detail listed below.
VIVO V20 Complete Detail & Specification
|General Features
|Release Date
|2020, September 30
|SIM Support
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Phone Dimensions
|161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm
|Phone Weight
|171 g
|Operating System
|Android 11, Funtouch 11
|Display
|Screen Size
|6.44 inches
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Type
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Screen Protection
|No
|Memory
|Internal Memory
|128 GB
|RAM
|8 GB
|Card Slot
|Yes
|Performance
|Processor
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Camera
|Front Camera
|44 MP, f/2.0
|Front Flash Light
|No
|Front Video Recording
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Back Flash Light
|Yes
|Back Camera
|64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Back Video Recording
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|3G
|Yes
|4G/LTE
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|WiFi
|Yes
|NFC
|Yes
Vivo V20 Images