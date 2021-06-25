Double Click 728 x 90
VIVO V20 Price In Pakistan 2021: Feature & Specification

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 06:14 pm
VIVO V20 Price In Pakistan 2021: Feature & Specification

VIVO V20 price in Pakistan is PKR 54,299. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM Memory and Up to 128 GB of internal storage. The phone operates on Android 11 OS and powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset.

The handset contains a triple camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP setup along with a 44 MP front camera. More detail listed below.

VIVO V20 Complete Detail & Specification

Here you can check the Vivo V20 Specification & Complete detail.

 

General Features
Release Date 2020, September 30
SIM Support Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Phone Dimensions 161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm
Phone Weight 171 g
Operating System Android 11, Funtouch 11

 

Display
Screen Size 6.44 inches
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Type AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Screen Protection No

 

Memory
Internal Memory 128 GB
RAM 8 GB
Card Slot Yes

 

Performance
Processor Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G
GPU Adreno 618

 

Battery
Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable

 

Camera
Front Camera 44 MP, f/2.0
Front Flash Light No
Front Video Recording 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Back Flash Light Yes
Back Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Back Video Recording 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS

 

Connectivity
Bluetooth Yes
3G Yes
4G/LTE Yes
Radio FM radio
WiFi Yes
NFC Yes

 

Vivo V20 Images

VIVO V20- Sunset Melody

VIVO V20- Sunset Melody

 

VIVO V20 - Midnight Jazz

VIVO V20 – Midnight Jazz

 

