Xulfi confirmed to take over ‘Coke Studio’, After Rohail Hyatt steps out

Raba Noor

14th Jun, 2021. 08:51 pm
coke studio

In March of this year, musician Rohail Hyatt announced his departure from Coke Studio as producer. The former Vital Signs bandmate announced his departure on Twitter in response to a fan’s question.

When asked if Hyatt became active on social media after taking a break from CS, he replied, “I am sure CS is being planned but not by me.” He further shared how former EP frontman Xulfi will be an apt replacement for him in the popular show.

Now, Coke Studio has officially confirmed that the Waqt crooner is indeed taking the reigns and heading Coke Studio.

“Shuru karain? (Let’s begin?),” the Twitter handle of CS tweeted while tagging Xulfi.

Take a look:

The singer of Laari Chooti responded with a smile emoji.

