Zarnish Khan’s recent lively pictures from Dubai

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 07:59 pm
Zarnish Khan is a proficient and dazzling Pakistani television actress and model. She’s been part of various super hit projects.

Zarnish started her career from the Private Television drama “Mohabbat Ab Nahi Hogi”.

Zarnish is a versatile actress who is brilliant in both positive and negative characters.

She is married and lives in Dubai & Pakistan.

Zarnish always keeps her fans on their toes with her beautiful shoots published on social media forums.

She is very active on social media, recently she took to her Instagram and posted her lovely pictures.

Here’s how they look:

