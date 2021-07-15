A batch of 1.5 million Sinovac vaccine will reach Pakistan today

A shipment of 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China will reach Pakistan today, quoted sources.

A special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), carrying the Sinovac vaccine batch will land at Islamabad International Airport today, stated sources.

Whereas, Pakistan has acquired 1.5 million dosages of Sinovac from China’s vaccine developers, claimed sources.

Earlier, Pakistan had received a batch of two million vaccine doses on July 13.

According to sources, the country would receive 15 million doses of various COVID vaccines during the ongoing month.

Whereas, Pakistan so far has received 8.5 million dosages of coronavirus shots from various sources in July.

According to sources, the country has previously acquired two million doses of China’s Sinopharm and four million shots of Sinovac vaccines apart from 2.5 million doses of US-made Moderna vaccine.

The sources earlier said that 100,000 jabs of Pfizer vaccine obtained by Pakistan will also reach Islamabad in July while the country would also collect a shipment of Astra Zeneca vaccine under the Covax.