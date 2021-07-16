Afghanis have to decide future of Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that Pakistan will continue to play its reconciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on the sidelines of International Conference on South Asia-Central Asia Regional Connectivity-Challenges and Opportunities in Tashkent on Friday, the foreign minister said Afghanis have to decide the future of Afghanistan.

“Pakistan considers peace in Afghanistan essential for promotion of regional linkages and economic development in the region,” he added.

The development comes as delegation-level talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan are underway.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani are leading their respective delegations in the talks.

Regional connectivity

In an interview, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain reiterated that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan so that its regional connectivity improves and it is linked to the Central Asia.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts for the purpose continue, which will succeed,” he added.

He further said that the international conference being held in Tashkhent was aimed at promoting regional connectivity.

“Over 60 countries are participating in the conference. Heads of state and foreign ministers from different countries have gathered in Tashkhent to discuss ways to enhance regional trade and economy,” he added.