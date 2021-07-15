Attested Covid-19 certificates mandatory for Pakistanis travelling to UAE

Pakistanis travelling to UAE will now be required to carry Covid-19 certificates attested by UAE embassy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khaleej Times reported on Thursday.

The requirement will apply not only to regular passengers, but also officials and diplomats.

The new rule will come into effect from August 1, 2021.

The UAE embassy has asked foreign ministry to inform all other relevant ministries, as well as diplomatic and ordinary passport holders, about the new travel requirement.

According to the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, regular passenger flights from Pakistan to the UAE are suspended until further notice.

UAE’s flagship carriers Emirates and Etihad, however, recently announced that the suspension of flights from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka is until July 21.