CM Sindh approves taking over 4,192 non-formal schools being run by federal govt

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as per decision taken in the 42nd Council of Common Interest (CCI) has approved taking control of 4,192 non-formal schools being run by the federal government and decided to revise salary structure of teachers from Rs8,000 to Rs25,000.

He accorded this approval while presiding over a meeting held at CM House on Thursday.

A decision was taken in the CCI session of provincial governments taking over National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and Basic Education Community School (BECS) from June 30.

Sindh Minister Education Saeed Ghani apprised the chief minister stating that there were a total of 4,192 schools with a staff of 4,425 teachers and 236,755 enrollments, including 1,463 BECSD centers with 1,463 teachers and 61,118 enrollments and 2,729 NCHD centers, 2962 teachers and 175,637 students.

The chief minister was told that these schools were being run under a non-formal education system where teachers were teaching on a voluntary basis against a remuneration of Rs8,000 per month.

The chief minister said that keeping up with the provincial government’s announcement the volunteer teachers will be paid Rs25,000 each per month.

The meeting was attended by Minister Education Saeed Ghani, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary School Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary IPC Asif Ikram, Special Secretary Finance Bilal Memon and others.