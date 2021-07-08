Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

DP World agrees to buy Imperial Logistics for $890 million

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 08:52 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
DP World

KARACHI: DP World has entered into a transaction implementation agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Imperial Logistics at a cash offer of ZA66/share, implying an equity consideration of ZAR12.7 billion ($890 million), a statement said on Thursday.

This offer represents a premium of 39.5 per cent to the Imperial’s share price as of July 7, 2021 and a 34.2 per cent premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price.

“This transaction is subject to Imperial shareholder approval and other customary completion conditions, including regulatory approvals. It is expected to close in 4Q 2021 or 1Q 2022,” it added.

Imperial is an integrated logistics and market access solutions provider with a presence across 25 countries, including a significant footprint in the high growth African market.

The group focuses on key fast-growing industries, which include healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities.

Imperial’s business has been built on longstanding partnerships with beneficial cargo owners with key relationships averaging more than 15 years, in addition to serving as a trusted partner to many multinational clients, principals, and customers, the statement said.

It provides two key solutions, market access and integrated logistics. The market access offers cargo owners faster access to end-consumers through complex route-to-market solutions, while integrated logistics delivers efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions, including lead logistics, contract logistics, and road freight and air and ocean freight management.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chairman of the group and chief executive officer of DP World, said: “We are excited to announce the acquisition of Imperial, which will add significant strategic value to DP World given its attractive footprint and strong logistics solutions capability.”

“Imperial has a market leading presence in Africa, a market where trade is expected to grow at more than 2x GDP driven by population growth, accelerated urbanisation and rising middle classes.”

He also said: “Imperial’s business strongly complements DP World’s existing footprint in Africa and Europe and will allow DP World to deliver a fully integrated end-to-end solution to cargo owners across a wider market.”

“This acquisition will be DP World’s most significant investment on the African continent, which, despite the challenging global and domestic economic environment, demonstrates our long-term confidence in the South African economy and the wider regional market,” he said.

“Further, DP World has a proven track record of contributing to the sustainability and development of the economies in which it operates.”

“Imperial also adds new capabilities and strong long-term relationships with cargo owners, which further enhances DP World’s infrastructure-led supply chain solutions offering. By leveraging our best-in-class infrastructure across inland logistics, ports and terminals, economic zones and marine logistics network, DP World aims at removing inefficiencies and providing improved connectivity in fast growing trade lanes such as Asia, the Middle East and Africa,” Bin Sulayem added.

“DP World aims at building on Imperial’s platform and accelerate its existing transformation strategy to deliver greater scale and provide compelling value-added supply chain solutions to cargo owners across a wider market, which will drive returns and value for all DP World stakeholders,” the DP World CEO said.

“The acquisition will be funded from the existing available resources. DP World continues to make positive progress on its capital recycling programmes and remains fully committed to its leverage target of below 4.0x Net Debt/EBITDA by the end of 2022,” he added.

Mohammed Akoojee, Group CEO of Imperial Logistics, said: “This transaction will be value-enhancing for Imperial as our business will benefit from DP World’s leading technology, global networks and key trade-lane volumes, while enabling us to build on our ‘Gateway to Africa’ strategic and growth ambitions.”

“Our logistics international business and operations are also aligned with DP World’s strategic expansion plans on the European continent. Combining DP World’s world-class infrastructure, specifically its investment and expertise in ports on the African and European continents, with Imperial’s logistics and market access platforms will enable us to offer integrated end-to-end solutions along key trade lanes into and out of Africa and accelerate our position in Europe, driving greater supply chain efficiencies and ultimately enhancing value for all stakeholders.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

APTTA 2010
3 hours ago
Extension in APTTA 2010 agreement essential for uninterrupted transit trade

ISLAMABAD: The extension in the agreement of Protocol-VI of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit...
SDGs
3 hours ago
SDGs inclusion in national agenda ensures sustainability: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that inclusion of...
Pakistan Slovak
4 hours ago
Pakistan’s envoy presents credentials to Slovak president

Pakistan’s Ambassador Aftab Ahmed Khokher, presented his credentials to Slovak Republic President...
Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones
5 hours ago
Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (Retd)...
Global Vaccine Plan
5 hours ago
Global Vaccine Plan essential as coronavirus death toll tops 4 million: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the urgent need for...
Chinese foreign minister calls for closer ties with Pakistan
5 hours ago
Chinese foreign minister calls for closer ties with Pakistan

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged closer...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Agriculture
7 mins ago
Agri Transformation Plan to enhance yield, reduce eatables prices: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the Agriculture Transformation...
foriegn reserves
16 mins ago
Pakistan’s forex reserves hit record high of $24.41 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country increased $1.12 billion...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
25 mins ago
Finance Ministry notifies raise in govt employees’ salary

KARACHI: The Ministry of Finance on Thursday notified the grant of an...
PBoC
29 mins ago
PBoC continues the crackdown on cryptocurrency trade

PBoC continues the crackdown on the cryptocurrency trade. People's Bank of China...