ECC allows power sector institutes to adjust receivables

16th Jul, 2021. 06:33 pm
ECC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed the power sector institutions to adjust their receivables against their payables, a senior government official said.

In a tweet, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that by doing this the circular debt will be reduced by Rs116 billion. The committee has allowed receivables of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Neelum-Jhelum hydel project and the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) to be adjusted against their payables.

