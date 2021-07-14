Double Click 728 x 90
Former president Mamnoon Hussain passes away in Karachi

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 10:33 pm
Mamnoon Hussain

Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain passed away on Wednesday in Karachi, his son Arsalan Mamnoon confirmed, according to Bol News.

The former president was severely ill and suffering from cancer and was under treatment at a private hospital for the last two weeks, stated Arsalan Mamnoon.

Mamnoon Hussain was the 12th president of Pakistan, who aided the presidency from 2013 to 2018 during the tenancy of the PML-N.  He was one of the most senior PML-N leaders.

He was born on 23 Dec 1940 in Agra, India. He was originally a businessman, Mamnoon Hussain started his political career as a Muslim Leaguer in 1969.

The former President worked as an advisor to the provincial chief minister (Liaquat Ali Jatoi) for an insignificant portfolio after that he was appointed as Governor Sindh.

Whereas, the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi expressed his condolences over the demise of Hussain and said that he is deeply saddened by the news.

 

 

 

