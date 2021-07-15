Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Gilgit-Baltistan offers vast investment options: official

Web DeskWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 03:03 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly: Syed Amjad Zaidi Elected Speaker, Nazir Advocate Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan offered vast investment opportunities in various sectors, including agriculture and the domestic and foreign investors should take full benefit of these opportunities, an official said.

Talking to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) chairman Qurban Ali, who called on him at his office, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid said the area was a tax-free region and; therefore, the investors can earn billions of rupees from the area.

The success of the tourism sector is linked with investment, which was not possible without the cooperation of the private sector, he said, adding that to facilitate the private sector, the government was creating an environment in which investors could invest and ensure a fair and secure return.

Keeping in view the geographical conditions of the region, the government would encourage small and medium scale investors, Khurshid said, adding that the government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the traders and industrialists.

The Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister invited a delegation of the FPCCI to visit Gilgit-Baltistan and explore sectors for investment and to alleviate poverty of the area by creating job opportunities.

He invited the business community to work with the government of Gilgit-Baltistan for the development of the region.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to work together for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, promotion of investment and elimination of unemployment.

The chief minister said Gilgit-Baltistan was rich in natural beauty, natural resources and also gateway of grand CPEC projects.

Ali thanked the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister and said that the FPCCI had played its full role in the development of Pakistan, adding that he is in constant contact with the domestic and foreign investors to promote investment in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said: “We have also apprised many foreign ambassadors, investors, government and chamber officials about the importance of Gilgit-Baltistan and encouraged them to invest there, which will soon show positive results.

Tourism was the only sector in Gilgit-Baltistan, which could be given industrial status, he said, adding that the development of three or four sectors in the region could play a role for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

To promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, it is necessary to ensure the safety of tourist destinations, as well as provide better roads and transport facilities for access to them.

Ali said the establishment of international airports in the tourist areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and the launch of direct flights from abroad were essential for the promotion of tourism so that the tourists coming from abroad could come to this place directly from their own country.

He invited Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid to visit FPCCI, and said international investment conferences would soon be held in Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Also Read

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

NPO
31 mins ago
NPO to launch awareness drive on sustainable productivity

ISLAMABAD: The (NPO) has decided to launch the “National Productivity Movement” for...
adnoc
36 mins ago
Adnoc plans $763.7 million investment to expand capacity to 5.0 million barrels/day by 2030

ABU DHABI: In a bid to expand its production capacity to 5.0...
Business in Pakistan
58 mins ago
Govt hailed for taking stakeholders in confidence for ease of doing business

KARACHI: The businessmen have appreciated the decision of the Ministry of Industries...
Pakistan, Japan Agree To Enhance Cooperation In IT Sector
1 hour ago
Japan focusing on developing export base in Pakistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Japan was focusing on developing a strong export base in Pakistan...
President Alvi
2 hours ago
Gwadar Port, CPEC offer enormous investment opportunities: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Gwadar Port and...
750 prize bond list 2021
9 hours ago
How to Check Rs 750 Prize bond list 2021?

Lahore: Draw# 87 – 750 Prize bond list 2021 announced today on,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Kohistan Blast
5 mins ago
Chinese team to probe Kohistan bus tragedy

China said on Thursday it will send a team to Pakistan to...
Olivia Rodrigo
11 mins ago
Olivia Rodrigo looks smitten by Boyfriend Adam Faze as they spotted

The 18-year-old vocalist of Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo, and the 24-year-old Hollywood...
Taliban flag raised above Pakistan border
16 mins ago
Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan After Raising Their Flag

The Taliban reportedly raised their flag above a key border post between...
16 mins ago
President Alvi briefed over Afghan situation, national security

President Arif Alvi was briefed over national security dynamics including situation in...