Govt will turn Balochistan into a ‘cradle of peace’, says Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Balochistan will be turned into a “cradle of peace” soon.

He said that the government is working on exchanging with discontented Baloch leaders who are not sponsored by India.

The minister addressed a press conference in Islamabad right after the federal cabinet concluded a meeting to review the overall political and economic situation of the country.

It is relevant to refer that a day ago, PM Khan stated that he was bearing in mind speaking to the revolutionaries in Balochistan, as the condition in the province had altered, and Pakistan was stirring towards a better future.

The premier was addressing an event in Gwadar, said the insurgents might be upset with the state due to some past complaints or India might have influenced them to spread terror in Pakistan.