Gulf of Mexico Is on Fire near Pemex’s offshore oil field

As a record-breaking heatwave scorches the Pacific Northwest, the Gulf of Mexico literally caught fire on Friday. Just another totally normal day in these fiery end times.

After an undersea pipeline ruptured early Friday morning, flames rose from the sea near the Ku Maloob Zaap oil field, an offshore platform managed by the state-owned oil company Pemex. According to a business statement, a gas leak ignited a fire approximately 164 yards (150 meters) from the platform at 5:15 a.m. local time.

According to the media, the fire took more than five hours to extinguish and was completely extinguished by 10:30 a.m., with no injuries or substantial impacts on production reported.

Terrifying videos of the incident have gone viral on the internet, showing what appears to be a molten whirlpool of flames blazing just off the Pemex oil platform.