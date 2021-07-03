Double Click 728 x 90
Gulf of Mexico Is on Fire near Pemex’s offshore oil field

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 12:53 pm
Gulf of Mexico Is on Fire near Pemex's offshore oil field

A damaged undersea pipeline triggered a fire near Pemex offshore oil field that took five hours to extinguish.

As a record-breaking heatwave scorches the Pacific Northwest, the Gulf of Mexico literally caught fire on Friday. Just another totally normal day in these fiery end times.

After an undersea pipeline ruptured early Friday morning, flames rose from the sea near the Ku Maloob Zaap oil field, an offshore platform managed by the state-owned oil company Pemex. According to a business statement, a gas leak ignited a fire approximately 164 yards (150 meters) from the platform at 5:15 a.m. local time.

According to the media, the fire took more than five hours to extinguish and was completely extinguished by 10:30 a.m., with no injuries or substantial impacts on production reported.

Terrifying videos of the incident have gone viral on the internet, showing what appears to be a molten whirlpool of flames blazing just off the Pemex oil platform.

 

A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works
2 mins ago
A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works

Trains having a long-standing records of connecting people through a continuing technique...
Android users can scan documents and pictures to PDFs, here’s how?
2 mins ago
Android users can scan documents and pictures to PDFs, here’s how?

We are all aware that the Google Drive app may be used...
PM Congratulates KP Govt For Treating 250,439 Patients Free Of Cost
28 mins ago
PM Congratulates KP Govt For Treating 250,439 Patients Free Of Cost

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Khyber Pukhtunkhwa for treating  250,439 patients...
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce
41 mins ago
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce

Bollywood Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, 56, and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao,...
Sony will continue to sell PSP games on PS3 and PS Vita stores
42 mins ago
Sony will continue to sell PSP games on PS3 and PS Vita stores

You won't be losing access to digital PSP games anytime soon. When...
Adorable and cute little fan won the heart of Babar Azam
51 mins ago
Adorable and cute little fan wins the heart of Babar Azam

National cricket team captain Babar Azam responded to a loving message from...
