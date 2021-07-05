Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Hackers attempt one of the biggest supply chain cyberattacks to date

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 02:51 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Hackers attempt one of the biggest supply chain cyberattacks to date

Hackers have just carried out one of the largest ever supply chain cyberattacks. According to the Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal, IT management tech firm Kaseya was the target of a ransomware attack that compromised its VSA remote maintenance tool.

The company first stated that “fewer than 40” of its customers had been directly affected, however, security response firm Huntress said three managed service providers it worked with had also been compromised by the attack, compromising over 200 organizations.

The number could be higher. Huntress stated that eight cloud service companies were affected, with many more potentially affected. Coop, a Swedish supermarket chain, closed nearly 800 stores after one of its contractors was targeted.

Kaseya stated that it has identified the likely source of the security weakness and was working on a patch that will be “thoroughly tested.” In the meantime, the company advised all clients to shut down their VSA servers and keep them offline until the update could be installed.

Customers of software-as-a-service were “never at risk,” Kaseya said, although the company deactivated that functionality as a precaution.

It’s unclear who is behind these cyberattacks, but Huntress linked it to the Russia-affiliated REvil group that hacked meat supplier JBS.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung
3 mins ago
Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ is manufactured using Samsung’s 5nm LPE process. It looks...
Asif Zardari Seeks Interim Bail From Islamabad High Court On NAB Inquiry
19 mins ago
Asif Zardari Seeks Interim Bail From Islamabad High Court On NAB Inquiry

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, after receiving a notice...
Saba Qamar
39 mins ago
Saba Qamar wishes her niece Birthday calling her Billie Eilish

Pakistani lead actress Saba Qamar showered her niece with love and warm...
Sheikh Rasheed Uzbek Ambassador
48 mins ago
Sheikh Rasheed, Uzbek Envoy Discuss Ways To Enhance trade relations

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has on Monday held a one-on-one meeting...
budget friendly smartphone
1 hour ago
Realme C21; A true bargain available for PKR 19,999

Realme C21, a budget-friendly smartphone packing a ton of features, was launched...
Taliban Threatens To Respond If Troops Withdrawal Deadline Missed
1 hour ago
Taliban Threatens To Respond If Troops Withdrawal Deadline Missed

The Taliban say they will retaliate if all foreign forces do not...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung
3 mins ago
Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ is manufactured using Samsung’s 5nm LPE process. It looks...
Asif Zardari Seeks Interim Bail From Islamabad High Court On NAB Inquiry
19 mins ago
Asif Zardari Seeks Interim Bail From Islamabad High Court On NAB Inquiry

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, after receiving a notice...
Pakistan needs long-term planning
19 mins ago
Pakistan needs long-term planning to achieve sustainable growth: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan needs to make long-term planning to achieve sustainable and all-inclusive...
Saba Qamar
39 mins ago
Saba Qamar wishes her niece Birthday calling her Billie Eilish

Pakistani lead actress Saba Qamar showered her niece with love and warm...