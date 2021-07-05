Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 03:26 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ is manufactured using Samsung’s 5nm LPE process. It looks like the company could stick to Samsung’s foundry for the manufacturing of its next-gen flagship smartphone chipset, the Snapdragon 895.

According to the leaks provided by Ice Universe (@Universeice), the Snapdragon 895 will use Samsung’s 4nm chip fabrication process. As most of the TSMC 5nm chips are occupied by Apple for its A15 and M1X chipsets that will be released later this year.

Furthermore, TSMC is rumored to be producing Apple’s next-generation iPad Pro chipset using its 4nm process, necessitating Qualcomm’s employment of Samsung Foundry.

Snapdragon 895 to use Samsung’s 4nm process and will feature ARM v9 architecture

The Kryo 780 CPU cores, based on ARM’s previously disclosed Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 CPU cores, are said to be included in the Snapdragon 895 chipset. It could also include the Adreno 730 GPU, a Snapdragon X65 5G modem, and quad-channel LPDDR5 RAM compatibility.

The report further said that Qualcomm will switch to TSMC’s 4nm process for its Snapdragon 895+. However, it seems illogical to switch to a different foundry for a minor upgrade. Previously the company said that they will switch to TSMC for the 5nm chip process, but they never did.

Samsung Foundry is currently manufacturing the Exynos 2100 and the Snapdragon 888/888+ using a 5nm process. However, compared to TCMC’s 5nm, Samsung’s 5nm chip is a bit down. But Samsung will reportedly launch 5nm chips as 4nm later this year.

Samsung Foundry to invest $151 billion to close the gap with TSMC

Over the last year, there has been a serious chip shortage, causing manufacturing delays in the vehicle, computing, gaming, home appliances, and smartphone industries. Due to the scarcity, Samsung had to postpone the introduction of the Galaxy S21 FE. By investing $151 billion over the next ten years, the business hopes to close the quality and manufacturing capacity difference with TSMC.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed
3 hours ago
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed

Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 2 limited editions were launched by...
One UI 4.0 Beta Program Rumours Frustratingly Vague; No Official Announcement from Samsung
5 hours ago
One UI 4.0 Beta Program Rumours Frustratingly Vague; No Official Announcement from Samsung

One UI 4.0 is going to be the next major upgrade for...
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Receives Android 11 Update With Many New Features
5 hours ago
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Receives Android 11 Update With Many New Features

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11 update to the Galaxy...
OnePlus 9T Rumoured To Launch by September with 108MP Hasselblad Camera, ColorOS 11
6 hours ago
OnePlus 9T Rumoured To Launch by September with 108MP Hasselblad Camera, ColorOS 11

OnePlus 9T is expected to launch this year and the news about...
Realme C21 Now at only Rs19,999; A True Value for Money
7 hours ago
Realme C21 Now at only Rs19,999; A True Value for Money

Realme C21 was released in March 2021 at a price of Rs24,999....
OnePlus 9
19 hours ago
OnePlus 9 released in Pakistan with Hasselblad Cameras

The OnePlus 9 was recently released in Pakistan, while the Oneplus Nord...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SNGPL’s profit
2 mins ago
SNGPL’s profit rise 69% in first quarter of FY21

KARACHI: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL's) posted a net profit...
India’s terror-financing
16 mins ago
Pakistan to take up India’s terror-financing issue at international level: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take up the issue of India’s terror-financing at the...
6 High protein foods for weight loss
16 mins ago
6 High protein foods beneficial for health

Eating proteins offers numerous advantages, including muscle building, weight loss, and feeling...
Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem
18 mins ago
Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that...