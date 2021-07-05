Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ is manufactured using Samsung’s 5nm LPE process. It looks like the company could stick to Samsung’s foundry for the manufacturing of its next-gen flagship smartphone chipset, the Snapdragon 895.

According to the leaks provided by Ice Universe (@Universeice), the Snapdragon 895 will use Samsung’s 4nm chip fabrication process. As most of the TSMC 5nm chips are occupied by Apple for its A15 and M1X chipsets that will be released later this year.

Furthermore, TSMC is rumored to be producing Apple’s next-generation iPad Pro chipset using its 4nm process, necessitating Qualcomm’s employment of Samsung Foundry.

Snapdragon 895 to use Samsung’s 4nm process and will feature ARM v9 architecture

The Kryo 780 CPU cores, based on ARM’s previously disclosed Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 CPU cores, are said to be included in the Snapdragon 895 chipset. It could also include the Adreno 730 GPU, a Snapdragon X65 5G modem, and quad-channel LPDDR5 RAM compatibility.

The report further said that Qualcomm will switch to TSMC’s 4nm process for its Snapdragon 895+. However, it seems illogical to switch to a different foundry for a minor upgrade. Previously the company said that they will switch to TSMC for the 5nm chip process, but they never did.

Samsung Foundry is currently manufacturing the Exynos 2100 and the Snapdragon 888/888+ using a 5nm process. However, compared to TCMC’s 5nm, Samsung’s 5nm chip is a bit down. But Samsung will reportedly launch 5nm chips as 4nm later this year.

Samsung Foundry to invest $151 billion to close the gap with TSMC

Over the last year, there has been a serious chip shortage, causing manufacturing delays in the vehicle, computing, gaming, home appliances, and smartphone industries. Due to the scarcity, Samsung had to postpone the introduction of the Galaxy S21 FE. By investing $151 billion over the next ten years, the business hopes to close the quality and manufacturing capacity difference with TSMC.