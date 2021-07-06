Double Click 728 x 90
muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 12:02 pm
OPPO F19 Gets a Huge Price Cut of Rs5,000 as an EID Offer

OPPO F19 and OPPO F19 pro were launched by OPPO in Pakistan a few months ago, featuring sleek, lightweight designs.

The brand is now offering a huge price slash as an EID discount. The phones are now available at affordable prices.

OPPO F19 was launched with the price tag of Rs39,999, but after the discount of Rs5,000, it now costs Rs34,999 only. The phone offers a 6GB+128GB configuration.

OPPO F19 has a 3D curved body weighing only 175g. It is 7.95mm thick. It is available in magnificent Midnight Blue and Prism Black colors.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup, with 48MP wide, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro cameras. At the front, it holds a punch-hole selfie shooter of 16MP. The camera has several features including Nightscape, Portrait, Time-lapse, and Pro modes. 1080P videos can be recorded with in-built optical stabilization.

OPPO F19 offers a big 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080P resolution. It has 180Hz max out touch sampling rate. It can reach the peak brightness of 800 nits.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 is at the core of the phone. The processer is an octa-core with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that is capable of charging over 33W. OPPO promises a 54% charge in just 30 minutes. The phone comes with Android 11 based ColorOS 11 right out of the box.

