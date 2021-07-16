PM Imran calls upon EU for support in rehabilitation of Afghan refugees

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called upon the European Union and the international community to support Pakistan in the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

The prime minister, in his meeting with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, stressed that the conflict could only be settled through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process leading to a comprehensive negotiated political settlement.

Speaking on the sidelines of Tashkent conference held on regional connectivity, the premier highlighted Pakistan’s vital contributions to the Afghan peace process and intra-Afghan negotiations.

The prime minister emphasised over the importance of continued engagement of international community following the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan to facilitate lasting peace.

He expressed concern over the worsening situation in Afghanistan and its negative impact on the security situation of Pakistan.