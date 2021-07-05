Double Click 728 x 90
Porsche recalls around 43,000 Taycan electric vehicles due to a bug that causes sudden power loss

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 01:27 pm
Porsche recalls around 43,000 Taycan electric vehicles due to a bug that causes sudden power loss

Porsche is recalling around 43,000 of its Taycan electric vehicles worldwide due to a flaw that causes a sudden loss of power, the company announced Friday. Because an over-the-air software update isn’t possible in this case, you’ll have to take your car to a repair shop to get it fixed.

Porsche said in a blog post, “A workshop appointment that will be free of charge should take place as soon as possible and the software update will take about an hour.”

According to Reuters, the recall applies to all Taycan vehicles manufactured and delivered by June. According to Porsche Exec Klaus Rechberger, the fault has been seen in approximately 130 automobiles, although no accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of it at this time. According to Porsche, the fault has already been fixed for newer Taycan models.

Bloomberg reported the story of the problem and likely recall it earlier this week. Reports of Porsche vehicles suddenly shutting down in the United States prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in May, as per individuals familiar with the matter.

