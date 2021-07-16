President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi is now on TikTok

President Dr. Arif Alvi has created an account on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, TikTok, ‘to spread the message of positivity and inspiration for the youth of Pakistan.

The spokesperson of the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi said in a statement on Twitter, “The President of Pakistan is now on TikTok!’

It read, “To spread the message of positivity & motivation for the youth of Pakistan, we will keep pushing inspiring videos for the TikTok users.”

The President of Pakistan is now on TikTok! To spread the message of positivity & motivation for the youth of Pakistan, we will keep pushing inspiring videos for the TikTok users.

Watch our first video now 👇https://t.co/b3c2SXricr pic.twitter.com/LYe1QaQvHE — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 16, 2021

Through the social media message, it gives an invitation to follow the president’s account: https://www.tiktok.com/@presofpakistan along with the link of the first video.

Astonishingly, the president’s choice to make a TikTok profile came forth after a fresh ban enforced on the video-sharing app by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

However, the app was reinstated in Pakistan after the management addressed the complaints.

It may be noted here that Dr. Arif Alvi has his separate profile on the micro-blogging website Twitter, whereas, the President of Pakistan has accounts on other stages including Twitter, Instagram, and an official page on Facebook.