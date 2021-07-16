President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi is now on TikTok

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 11:13 pm
President Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has created an account on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, TikTok, ‘to spread the message of positivity and inspiration for the youth of Pakistan.

The spokesperson of the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi said in a statement on Twitter, “The President of Pakistan is now on TikTok!’

It read, “To spread the message of positivity & motivation for the youth of Pakistan, we will keep pushing inspiring videos for the TikTok users.”

Through the social media message, it gives an invitation to follow the president’s account: https://www.tiktok.com/@presofpakistan along with the link of the first video.

Astonishingly, the president’s choice to make a TikTok profile came forth after a fresh ban enforced on the video-sharing app by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

However, the app was reinstated in Pakistan after the management addressed the complaints.

It may be noted here that Dr. Arif Alvi has his separate profile on the micro-blogging website Twitter, whereas, the President of Pakistan has accounts on other stages including Twitter, Instagram, and an official page on Facebook.

Adsense 300 x 250

Read More

3 hours ago
Messi Decides to Stay Back on Curtailed Wages

The Barcelona star, Messi has agreed to stay back on reduced wages,...
Zindagi song that features star couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, is out now
5 hours ago
Zindagi Song That Features Star Couple Sarah Khan And Falak Shabir Is Out Now

Actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir are celebrating their wedding anniversary...
Ben Affleck
12 hours ago
Ben Affleck introduces his kids to his lover Jennifer Lopez

American singer, actress, Jennifer Lopez believes that now is the proper moment...
Falak shabir And Sarah Khan Are About To Debut As A Reel Pair In Zindagi
1 day ago
Falak Shabir And Sarah Khan Are About To Debut As A Reel Pair In Zindagi

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are about to debut as a reel pair...
1 day ago
Actors give their two cents on the killing of dogs due to handler’s negligence

  After a leaked CCTV footage of two German Shepherds attacking a...
Olivia Rodrigo
1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo looks smitten by Boyfriend Adam Faze in the recent photo

The 18-year-old vocalist of Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo, and the 24-year-old Hollywood...