PTI govt pledges transparent elections in AJK

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government guarantees the organization of transparent elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Sheikh Rasheed while addressing a press conference after attending a consultative meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the AJK elections joined by the federal minister and PTI senior leadership.

Rasheed further stated that PM Imran Khan guaranteed to organize transparent and fair elections in AJK and the PTI government assures to conduct the elections in a free, fair and neutral way.

The interior minister said that the government will demonstrate the conduction of transparent polls for the first time in antiquity.

“PM Imran Khan is going to address three rallies in AJK, however, I requested him to address five rallies. Those afraid of facing a defeat are consistently levelling baseless allegations. The opposition parties did not appear whenever they are invited to deliberate on electoral reforms.”

Whereas, he added that the PM will address rallies in AJK on July 17, 18 and 19.

Regarding the security preparations, he said that 7,200 workers of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) will be arrayed during AJK polls on July 25 following the appeal of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).