Qualcomm Announces Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders with Snapdragon 888 and 6.78″ 144Hz AMOLED Screen

Qualcomm boasts over 1.6 million ‘Snapdragon Insiders,’ a group of fans and enthusiasts who participate in online forums and are among the first to learn about Qualcomm developments. Qualcomm has teamed up with Asus to create a one-of-a-kind smartphone for these power users.

Qualcomm announces the “Smartphone for Snapdragon insider”, which is the official name.

The complete package costs $1,500. It includes the handset, along with a pair of TWS earbuds with Snapdragon Sound produced by Master & Dynamic, a bumper case, a Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 power adapter, and two charging cables.

on the front, the phone features a large 6.78″ Samsung AMOLED screen with 2448 x 1080px resolution. the panel supports a 144Hz super-smooth refresh rate. the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and supports Always-on-Display.

It holds a 24MP selfie shooter at the top bezel. This puts the phone in the list of such premium phones which do not have a notch display these days.

At the rear, there is a triple camera setup, a fingerprint sensor, and a self-illuminating Snapdragon logo.

The main camera is a 64MP f/1.8, an ultra-wide 12MP f/2.2, and an 8MP telephoto camera that supports 3x zoom.

Qualcomm AI software experiences such as auto zoom and AI object tracking will be available in the camera app. We should expect to see more of Qualcomm’s camera functionality here, but Asus is in charge of the actual camera tweaking.

The fingerprint scanner is a Qualcomm 2nd generation 3D Sonic Sensor. The fingerprint scanner, on the other hand, is not in-display, as Qualcomm explains this is incompatible with the OLED panel installed.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It has an internal storage of 512GB UFS 3.1 and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. It will run Android 11 out of the box.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery. it is compatible with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 5.0 charger. the phone is capable of charging 70% in 30 minutes, or full in 50 minutes.

The “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders” is designed to demonstrate all of Qualcomm’s software features that work with its hardware. Asus will manufacture, promote, and sell the smartphone, which will be available in August in China, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and eventually India.