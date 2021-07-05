Double Click 728 x 90
Realme C21 Now at only Rs19,999; A True Value for Money

muzzamil mehboob

05th Jul, 2021. 10:29 am
Realme C21 was released in March 2021 at a price of Rs24,999. Now its price has been dropped to Rs19,999.

With the “Dare to Leap” vision, Realme works to bring to the youth the latest technology at all costs. Realme’s C series is a chain of pocket-friendly phones with exceptional technology, stylish body designs, and value for money.

Apart from this Realme C21 hoses a MediaTek Helio G35 processor with HyperEngine technology. This processor not only is best for gaming but also enhances the power efficiencies of the device. This improves the overall performance of the device.

Furthermore, this device comes with a 13MP triple AI camera at its rear and a 5MP selfie camera. This not all. At this price, Realme C21 provides camera features such as Super Nightscape, Chroma Boost, and Slow Motion videos, and 1080P video recording.

The phone has a screen size of 6.5-inch with mini drop and 4+64GB massive storage. The 5,000 mAh battery along with super power-saving mode makes it the optimal phone for daily use.

Lately, Realme has been introducing many new phones like Narzo 30 and 30A, Realme 8 series were recently launched in Pakistan.

According to reports, Realme is working in collaboration with legendary photography brand Kodak. The company said that they will be launching a flagship phone named Realme GT Master Edition.

