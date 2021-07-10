Ruet-e-Hilal committee meeting to be held today for Zilhaj Moon Sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to take place this evening for the Zilhaj moon sighting.

Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the moon-sighting body, will chair the meeting. The committee encompasses officials from the Met department, Suparco, Navy and religious affairs ministry.

The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also meet concurrently at their respective headquarters for the sighting moon of the Zil Hajj.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 (Saturday).

The weather department stated in a statement that, the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday).

According to astronomical strictures, there is no chance of detecting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.