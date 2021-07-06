Double Click 728 x 90
Samsung Galaxy M22 Shows up on European Samsung Store; Revealing Pricing and Specs

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 10:49 am
Samsung Galaxy M22 Shows up on European Samsung Store; Revealing Pricing and Specs

Samsung Galaxy M22 is the next phone in the M-series. It was listed in the official product listing during the weekend. Here is what leaks say.

Samsung Galaxy M22 was spotted on a European Samsung store, with its price alongside it. The phone comes in with a 4GB+128GB variant, at a price of EUR239.90. The gadgets prices in Europe are a bit high, so we can safely assume that it will be a few thousand rupees less from the price tag as it reaches Pakistan. M22 is the successor of A22, so there will be no major difference in their price tags.

The same phone model has already been benchmarked at the Geekbench platform under the model name SM-M225FV. It features the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor with Android 11 based One UI Core.

In the line to join the Samsung price list soon, the Samsung Galaxy M22 was also verified by FCC. The documentation reveals the charging specs. The phone will have a 15W charging brick, but it can support up to 25W power.

If the Galaxy A22 is the reference, then M22 should feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate and a 720P resolution.

The phone would feature a quad-camera setup; a48MP wide, an 8MP ultra-wide, and two low-resolution macro and in-depth cameras.

However, compared to A22’s 5,000 mAh battery capacity, the new phone might feature a bigger battery of 6,000 mAh.

