Shahzain Bugti appointed SAPM on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 11:50 pm
shahzain bhugti

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed MNA Shahzain Bugti as his Special Assistant for Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan.

The Cabinet Division has delivered notification of the appointment of Jamhoori Watan Party Chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti as SAPM.

Whereas, MNA Shahzain Bugti has been given the status of the federal minister.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No. 1A of schedule V-A of the said Rules, has been pleased to appoint Shahzain Bugti as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, with immediate effect. He shall hold the status of Federal Minister,” reads the notification.

Bugti allegedly will talk to angry Baloch separatists about the political and national agreements.

On the contrary, previously the Prime Minister Imran Khan had proclaimed to speak to the angry Baloch leaders on the occasion of his address in Gwadar.

Furthermore, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry yesterday had said the federal government has a plan underway for a strategy to begin dialogues with “Balochistan nationalists who were not directly linked to India.”

“Criteria for those Baloch nationalists who were directly linked to India or were involved in terrorism would be different,” he added.

 

