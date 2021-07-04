Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrates their second anniversary

Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello, a Canadian singer and songwriter, are enjoying their second anniversary as a couple today.

The couple is celebrating their second anniversary by taking a romantic trip to the Caribbean.

Camila and Shawn took to their Instagram accounts to share loved-up photographs from their vacation to wish each other a happy birthday.

The 22 years-old singer captioned the photo with, “Happy 2 years my baby,” and a heart emoji.

Camila also shared a couple of beautiful photographs from their trip, along with the caption “happy anniversary Kuko here’s to more joy, friendship, and love” and heart emoticons.

Shawn and Camila started dating on July 3, 2019, and they were actually spotted holding hands on that exact day. Just three days after that, they confirmed their relationship to the world when they flaunted PDA on a brunch date in Los Angeles.