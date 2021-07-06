Double Click 728 x 90
Sindh government ‘stealing water’ from Balochistan, Liaquat Shahwani

06th Jul, 2021. 09:52 pm

06th Jul, 2021. 09:52 pm
blaochistan spokesperson

The Balochistan government has appealed that Sindh has been stealing 42% of the province’s water for the last 20 years.

“The Sindh government does not want fertile lands in Balochistan to flourish,” Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said during a press conference.

Shahwani demanded that Sindh has continuously ruptured the IRSA agreement, which was signed between all provinces of Pakistan on the distribution of waters of the Indus Basin.

“According to the IRSA agreement, Balochistan should be receiving almost 14000 cusecs of water but we’re only getting 7000 cusecs,” he said.

Shahwani stated agriculture in Balochistan is in distress due to Sindh’s “ignorance” and farmers are losing as much as $0.5 billion per year.

He further claimed that Balochistan Communication and Works Minister Nawabzada Tariq Magsi put this issue in front of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah last year but the charges were completely denied.

“Wapda should interfere, mediate and regulate this situation,” Shahwani necessitated and threatened that stopping water supply to Sindh from Hub Dam will be their last option if this state is not determined soon.

 

