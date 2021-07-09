Syed Zahoor Agha took oath as the 25th governor of Balochistan

PTI’s, Syed Zahoor Agha, on Friday took oath as the 25th governor of Balochistan at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Mandokhel oversaw the oath to the newly-appointed governor.

Whereas Agha took the oath two days after President Arif Alvi named him as the new governor of Balochistan after the former governor, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, offered his resignation.

Yasinzai, who was selected as Governor of Balochistan by President Alvi in October 2018, was requested by Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down in a letter after which the retired judge resigned.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, provincial cabinet members, government officials, and PTI workers also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Later, CM Balochistan Jam Kamal, ministers, and other party workers applauded Agha.

Agha while addressing the media stated he would take all possible actions for the improvement of subdivisions comprising education, health, law and order situation, and refurbishment of trust between the provincial and central governments.

Who is Syed Zahoor Agha?

Syed Zahoor Agha was born in 1971 in Balochistan’s Pishin region. His father, Syed Noor Agha, was a businessman by profession. Agha belongs to the well-known community of Pashtoon.

His early education is from Islamia High School Quetta; completed matriculation in 1987; passed FSc from CFG College Quetta in 1989; and did BSc and MA Literature from the University of Balochistan.

He started his political career during his student days and he has been very dynamic in the arena for more than two eras.

He is measured as one of the first leaders of PTI in Balochistan