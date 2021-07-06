TECNO Spark 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A02s; Budget-Friendly Smartphones Under RS20,000

TECNO Spark 7 or Samsung Galaxy A02s? Which one to choose? Since both are budget phones with good specifications, it is hard to decide which one to go for.

Both phones have the same price tag of under Rs20,000. So what’s the difference? Below is the comparison of the phones.

Processor and Battery

The processor is the heart of any phone. The performance of the phone depends on what processor it carries. With the increasing trends in gaming and everyday browsing, there is a demand for a more powerful processor.

Samsung Galaxy A02s features Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 alongside a 5,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, TECNO Spark 7 features a high-end gaming processor of MediaTek Helio G70 alongside a massive 6,000 mAh battery. TECNO sure has the upper hand in this category as it provides efficient gameplay at a remarkable budget.

Camera Technology

Smartphones are gradually replacing DSLRs and other digital cameras. Keeping this in mind, mobile brands are working hard to provide a camera quality similar to or better than DSLRs.

Samsung Galaxy A02s has a selfie shooter of 5MP with a triple camera setup at the rear with 13MP. On the other hand, TECNO Spark 7 has a 16MP selfie shooter along with several features for taking vibrant pictures. TECNO has the upper hand in this category too.

Storage Capacity

Storage is yet another important feature in any phone. With heavy gaming, unlimited photos storage, and multiple apps stored, storage capacity can be a big concern for the users.

Samsung Galaxy A02s comes with 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, while TECNO Spark 7 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. TECNO having huge storage allows you to store a huge amount of photos and apps without any worries.

Both of the budget-friendly phones come with great specs and features such as big screen, screen resolution, and Android versions.

In conclusion, TECNO Spark 7 surpasses Samsung Galaxy A02s in terms of processor and battery, cameras, chipset, and storage.

However, both phones are available at a retail price of Rs18,999 in the retail market.