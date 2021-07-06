Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

TECNO Spark 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A02s; Budget-Friendly Smartphones Under RS20,000

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 11:27 am
Adsense 160 x 600
TECNO Spark 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A02s; Budget-Friendly Smartphones Under RS20,000

TECNO Spark 7 or Samsung Galaxy A02s? Which one to choose? Since both are budget phones with good specifications, it is hard to decide which one to go for.

Both phones have the same price tag of under Rs20,000. So what’s the difference? Below is the comparison of the phones.

Processor and Battery

The processor is the heart of any phone. The performance of the phone depends on what processor it carries. With the increasing trends in gaming and everyday browsing, there is a demand for a more powerful processor.

Samsung Galaxy A02s features Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 alongside a 5,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, TECNO Spark 7 features a high-end gaming processor of MediaTek Helio G70 alongside a massive 6,000 mAh battery. TECNO sure has the upper hand in this category as it provides efficient gameplay at a remarkable budget.

Camera Technology

Smartphones are gradually replacing DSLRs and other digital cameras. Keeping this in mind, mobile brands are working hard to provide a camera quality similar to or better than DSLRs.

Samsung Galaxy A02s has a selfie shooter of 5MP with a triple camera setup at the rear with 13MP. On the other hand, TECNO Spark 7 has a 16MP selfie shooter along with several features for taking vibrant pictures. TECNO has the upper hand in this category too.

Storage Capacity

Storage is yet another important feature in any phone. With heavy gaming, unlimited photos storage, and multiple apps stored, storage capacity can be a big concern for the users.

Samsung Galaxy A02s comes with 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, while TECNO Spark 7 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. TECNO having huge storage allows you to store a huge amount of photos and apps without any worries.

Both of the budget-friendly phones come with great specs and features such as big screen, screen resolution, and Android versions.

In conclusion, TECNO Spark 7 surpasses Samsung Galaxy A02s in terms of processor and battery, cameras, chipset, and storage.

However, both phones are available at a retail price of Rs18,999 in the retail market.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affortable Phone with Amazing Features
8 mins ago
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affortable Phone with Amazing Features

Realme C21Y is yet another addition to the Realme C-series. It has...
OPPO F19 Gets a Huge Price Cut of Rs5,000 as an EID Offer
47 mins ago
OPPO F19 Gets a Huge Price Cut of Rs5,000 as an EID Offer

OPPO F19 and OPPO F19 pro were launched by OPPO in Pakistan...
Samsung Galaxy M22 Shows up on European Samsung Store; Revealing Pricing and Specs
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy M22 Shows up on European Samsung Store; Revealing Pricing and Specs

Samsung Galaxy M22 is the next phone in the M-series. It was...
Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung
21 hours ago
Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ is manufactured using Samsung’s 5nm LPE process. It looks...
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed
23 hours ago
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed

Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 2 limited editions were launched by...
One UI 4.0 Beta Program Rumours Frustratingly Vague; No Official Announcement from Samsung
1 day ago
One UI 4.0 Beta Program Rumours Frustratingly Vague; No Official Announcement from Samsung as of yet

One UI 4.0 is going to be the next major upgrade for...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affortable Phone with Amazing Features
8 mins ago
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affortable Phone with Amazing Features

Realme C21Y is yet another addition to the Realme C-series. It has...
UAE Dirham to INR
15 mins ago
UAE Dirham to INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham rate in Indian Rupee on, 6th July 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.24 INR....
Dollar to INR
20 mins ago
Dollar to INR: Today 1 Dollar price in Indian Rupee on, 6th July 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.36 (Last updated on 6th...
Shafqat Mahmood
23 mins ago
“Stop making trends on social media & Focus On Studies,” Advises Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has advised Pakistani students to stop demanding...