There’s a snow leopard hidden in this image, can you find it?

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 10:33 pm
Snow Leopard

Photographs of animals engaged in various activities are always entertaining to view and can occasionally amaze. Some photographs can also leave you scratching your head. Like this image of a snow leopard that was shared on Twitter.

The image, which was shared on Twitter, depicts a rocky landscape. But that isn’t the most intriguing part. A leopard is hidden in the image, and it is your job to find it.

People have been zooming in and out on the photo to see if they can spot the snow leopard since the post went viral. “Phantom cat! They are called ghost of the mountains. See you can locate,” reads the caption.

Take A Look:

