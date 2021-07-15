Two security personnel martyred near Pasni

Two security personnel were martyred in an IED attack on security forces in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni on Thursday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan, the martyred personnel were identified as Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman.

The military media wing stated that a search operation was under way to apprehend the perpetrators.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” a statement by ISPR reiterated adding that security forces were determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs.