We will hold a big jalsa in Karachi on the night of Independence Day: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that he will hold a big jalsa in Karachi on the night of Independence Day.

According to details, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while talking to media in Mansehra said that PDM is in full power.

The head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam said that elections have never been free here.

He also said that electives in Kashmir are being forcibly included in PTI.

The head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam said that no party or movement can move without discipline.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also said that PPP has definitely left PDM, despite waiting for so long, no response came from PPP.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said that we had done the biggest jalsa in the history of KPK in Swat, and we will hold a big jalsa in Karachi on the night of Independence Day.