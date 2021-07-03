Windows 11’s Blue Screen of Death is turning black

The start menu may not be the only element of Microsoft’s desktop operating system that undergoes a visual update in Windows 11. Windows 11 will have a Black Screen of Death rather than the present blue one. It will be the first significant change to that section of the Windows interface since Microsoft included QR codes in 2016.

Windows 11 is switching to a BLACK Screen of Death (BSOD). The Blue BSOD is being replaced in preview builds of Windows 11 soon https://t.co/ARCRBQBubm pic.twitter.com/KHbWDZT85n — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 2, 2021

Microsoft has yet to enable the new BSOD in Windows 11, the OS is under beta, and Insider builds have had a Green Screen of Death since 2016. There is a way to enable the new BSOD in the current preview build, but it requires modifying your Windows registry, which is absolutely not worth it for something you don’t want to see in the first place.

It is unknown why Microsoft is altering the color of the Blue Screen of Death. However, The Verge speculates that this could be because Microsoft is already modifying other aspects of the Windows interface to make the operating system feel more modern. At the very least, there is no new acronym to learn. We’ll also point out that a lot can happen between now and the release of Windows 11 in the fall.