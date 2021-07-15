Youth should be equipped with skill-based education: official
ISLAMABAD: The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) secretary Rai Manzoor Nasir on Thursday stressed for promoting skill-based education training for youth, which would decrease the rate of unemployment.
He expressed these views on the eve of the “World Youth Skills Day”, which is being celebrated on July 15 every year, with the aim to recognise the importance of equipping youngsters with the skills for work.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the authority was taking multiple steps to upgrade the technical and vocational education as per the current scenario requirements and playing an important role for the implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of imparting technical skill-based education in the country.
The present government had allocated sufficient funds for the promotion of technical education and vocational training in the current budget, as the economic growth could not be achieved without promoting technical education, he added.
The youth in the world of today now prefer technical education rather than conventional education, especially during the time of coronavirus, he said, adding that technical education is creating better job opportunities.
The students of training programmes are getting jobs, loans and unique prize gifts, Nasir said, adding that under the e-Rozgar programme, Tevta is offering three months skill-based courses.
