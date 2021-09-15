15-year-old girl rescued by Police, chained by uncle in Karachi

Police officials have saved a 15-year-old girl retained in chains inside a house in the neighborhood of Karachi’s Sharafi Goth police station.

A teenage girl kept in shackles at a house was released by police officials after she called Madadgar 15 helpline for receiving aid to get released.

Police told the media that the girl was purportedly imprisoned by her paternal uncle.

They further added that an inquiry is ongoing to determine for how long the girl was retained in chains and what was the motive behind it.

After the rescue of the shackled girl, police moved the girl and her uncle to the police station.

Earlier, police have recuperated a woman from the Ranchor Line area who was mislaid and purportedly kidnapped by her own brother for the past two and a half years.

The kidnapped victim had been in an incapacitating condition and the police found her pale and sickening, the officials in police established.

Her brother and the purported kidnapper, one Iqbal Ahmad, has been imprisoned as well.

Police stated that he had kept the 36-year-old woman in an inaccessible room.

He delivered for all her vital needs inside her room, the police said of the planning.

The Police stated we have led the medical examination of the victim and as soon as the results reach, we shall advance our investigation.